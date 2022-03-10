YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of VV opened at $196.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

