YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $255.53 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

