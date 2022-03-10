YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

