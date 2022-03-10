Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.
YTEN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,985. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
