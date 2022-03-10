Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

YTEN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,985. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.