Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

