Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.85. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 5,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

