Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post $15.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $15.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $264.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

