Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. SLM reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.30. 186,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

