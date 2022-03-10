Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $42.03 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,115. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

