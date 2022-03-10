Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

KPTI stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

