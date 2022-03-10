Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

