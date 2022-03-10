Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.84. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

