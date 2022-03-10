Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VMC traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.03. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
