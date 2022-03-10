Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

MNPR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

