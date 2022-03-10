Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Paya reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,268. The firm has a market cap of $697.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.00 and a beta of -0.10. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

