Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to announce $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.03 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRAA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

