Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 184,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

