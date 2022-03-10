Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

