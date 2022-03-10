Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Camden National stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $735.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

