Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Sell

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.