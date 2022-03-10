Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.08.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

