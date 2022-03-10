Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Sell

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

