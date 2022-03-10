Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

About PureTech Health (Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.