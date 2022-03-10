Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

