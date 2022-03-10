Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) to Hold

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.68 ($17.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.13.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

