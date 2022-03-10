Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.50 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

AXA stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. AXA has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

