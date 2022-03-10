Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIGI. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.