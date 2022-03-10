Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to “Buy”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
