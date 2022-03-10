ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 25,700.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

