-$0.02 EPS Expected for BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRC.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

BRCC opened at $16.51 on Friday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

