$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

