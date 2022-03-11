$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thorne Healthtech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

THRN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,750. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

