$0.14 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

