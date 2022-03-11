$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CFB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,378. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

