$1.19 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CGI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

