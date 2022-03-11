$1.24 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

