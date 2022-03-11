$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.53. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

