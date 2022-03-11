$1.70 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.74. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,631. NICE has a twelve month low of $210.27 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day moving average of $276.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NICE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

