100,000 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Manitowoc by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

