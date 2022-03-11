11,980 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCDX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

