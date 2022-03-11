12,436 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 28.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 36.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,535 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Caleres by 64.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

