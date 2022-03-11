155 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $586.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. The stock has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $590.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

