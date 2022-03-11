23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 8.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.82. 73,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,091,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ME. Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.88 and a 200-day moving average of 7.60.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

