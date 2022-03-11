24,600 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

