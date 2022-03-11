$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $360.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,978. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.49 and a 200 day moving average of $482.20. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.