434,595 Shares in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

