61,532 Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ecovyst Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

