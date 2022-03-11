$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $34.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.25 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

