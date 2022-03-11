A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.26

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.26 and traded as high as C$39.80. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 11,181 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.79 million and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.88.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)
