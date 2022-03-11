AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

AAON stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

